Delhi SG Pipers Sign Olympian Jacob Whetton for HIL

Delhi SG Pipers have signed Australian Olympian Jacob Whetton for the upcoming Hockey India League season. Whetton, a seasoned midfielder, replaces the injured Jorrit Croon. With extensive international experience, Whetton aims to bring skill and leadership to the team as the league returns after seven years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:03 IST
The Delhi SG Pipers have bolstered their lineup by signing seasoned Australian Olympian Jacob 'Jake' Whetton for the forthcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. This strategic recruitment follows the unfortunate withdrawal of Dutch midfielder Jorrit Croon due to an ankle injury.

Graham Reid, the head coach of the Delhi SG Pipers, expressed his regret over Croon's withdrawal, acknowledging it as a challenging setback. 'Replacing a player of Jorrit's calibre is never easy,' Reid stated. However, he expressed optimism with the acquisition of Whetton, citing his familiarity with the player since 2009.

Whetton brings a wealth of international experience, having played 253 matches for the Kookaburras and securing multiple prestigious titles, including a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The HIL, returning after a seven-year hiatus, will take place from December 28 to February 1, with Whetton expected to fill the midfield void effectively.

