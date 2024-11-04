Mitchell Starc Breaks Brett Lee's Record with Stellar Performance Against Pakistan

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets on home soil, surpassing legendary compatriot Brett Lee's record. This feat was accomplished during the first ODI against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Starc showcased his bowling prowess.

Starc required just 54 innings to achieve the milestone, outpacing Lee, who reached it in 55 innings. The list also includes Glenn McGrath, who achieved the same in 56 innings. Starc becomes the 30th cricketer globally to take 100 or more ODI wickets in a single country, with South African legend Shaun Pollock holding the record with 197 wickets.

Australia, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first and effectively dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, restricting them to 203/10 in 46.4 overs. Starc was instrumental in this effort, with figures of 3/33, and contributions from Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa helped tighten the noose. In their chase, Australia overcame early challenges with a crucial partnership, eventually clinching victory with skipper Cummins steering his side home.

(With inputs from agencies.)