Left Menu

Mitchell Starc Breaks Brett Lee's Record with Stellar Performance Against Pakistan

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc surpassed Brett Lee as the quickest to achieve 100 ODI wickets on home soil. Starc achieved this milestone in 54 innings during the first ODI against Pakistan, where his exceptional performance helped Australia secure victory, leading the series 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:28 IST
Mitchell Starc Breaks Brett Lee's Record with Stellar Performance Against Pakistan
Mitchell Starc. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets on home soil, surpassing legendary compatriot Brett Lee's record. This feat was accomplished during the first ODI against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Starc showcased his bowling prowess.

Starc required just 54 innings to achieve the milestone, outpacing Lee, who reached it in 55 innings. The list also includes Glenn McGrath, who achieved the same in 56 innings. Starc becomes the 30th cricketer globally to take 100 or more ODI wickets in a single country, with South African legend Shaun Pollock holding the record with 197 wickets.

Australia, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first and effectively dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, restricting them to 203/10 in 46.4 overs. Starc was instrumental in this effort, with figures of 3/33, and contributions from Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa helped tighten the noose. In their chase, Australia overcame early challenges with a crucial partnership, eventually clinching victory with skipper Cummins steering his side home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024