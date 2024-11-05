Left Menu

Boland Targets Rahul in Crucial A-Team Faceoff

Australian pacer Scott Boland intends to capitalize on KL Rahul's poor form as he prepares for their matchup in the A-Team game. Rahul, who soared with his 2015 Sydney hundred, is struggling with a low average in Australia. Boland aims to maintain pressure on him ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Updated: 05-11-2024 15:56 IST
In the upcoming A-Team match, Australian pacer Scott Boland has set his sights on taking advantage of KL Rahul's ongoing challenges. The two will clash in a four-day game starting Thursday, as Rahul seeks to regain form ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

KL Rahul, accompanied by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, arrived in Australia early to represent India A. Despite scoring a memorable hundred on his debut tour to the country in 2015, Rahul's performance overall in Australia remains inconsistent, with an average of 20.77 across four Tests.

Boland, recalling his experience bowling to Rahul during a Test match in India, anticipates gaining an upper hand on Rahul at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Boland remains alert to the recent setback India faced, being overpowered by New Zealand, but acknowledges the team's ability to bounce back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

