Joel Embiid Suspended: NBA Star Faces Backlash for Media Altercation
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended for three games without pay for an altercation with a media member. Embiid confronted and shoved a journalist after a critical column, prompting calls for professionalism from the NBA. The suspension will begin with his next eligible game.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been handed a three-game suspension without pay following an incident involving a shove directed at a journalist, the National Basketball Association announced on Tuesday. The altercation took place in the locker room after the 76ers' Nov. 2 game. Embiid, who has been sidelined this season due to left knee management, reacted to a column that criticized his fitness and referenced his personal life.
The NBA stressed the importance of maintaining "mutual respect" between players and the media. Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President, emphasized that while personal grievances may arise, they must be addressed without physicality, ensuring professionalism remains on both fronts.
Embiid's suspension will commence with the next regular season game for which he is eligible to participate. Previously, the NBA fined the 76ers $100,000 for inconsistent remarks regarding Embiid's health status. An investigation confirmed Embiid's current absence due to a knee issue, aligning with league policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Drama Over Waqf Bill: Kalyan Banerjee’s Suspension
High Drama in Parliament: TMC MP Banerjee's One-Day Suspension
Calcutta High Court Halts Suspension of 57 Medics at R G Kar Medical College
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence
Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions to Tehran and Beirut