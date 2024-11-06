Rory McIlroy Aims for Sixth European Tour Triumph at Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy is poised to secure his sixth top player title on the European Tour by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship this week.

In pursuit of this goal, the No. 3-ranked golfer has refined his swing, opting to focus on its efficiency and robustness during high-stakes moments. McIlroy recently isolated himself in studios in Florida and New York to practice a modified swing technique without watching ball flights. His motivation stems from several missed opportunities this season, notably at the U.S. Open.

Two victories and four runner-up finishes this year underscore McIlroy's competitive form. A win in Abu Dhabi, leading up to the World Tour Championship in Dubai, could not only enhance his legacy but also match Seve Ballesteros's tally in the Race to Dubai rankings, inching him closer to Colin Montgomerie's record.

