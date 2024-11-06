Benjamin Mendy Wins Case for Unpaid Wages Against Manchester City
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy won his case for unpaid wages against the club, claiming over £11 million. Mendy argued wrongful wage deductions after being charged with sexual offences but was acquitted. Judge ruled some wages withheld during custody were lawful, but other claims valid.
In a significant legal victory, former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has won the majority of his case against the Premier League club for over £11 million ($14.2 million) in unpaid wages. The decision came after Mendy claimed the club unlawfully stopped his wages following his 2021 charges.
Mendy, who faced charges of sexual offences but was acquitted earlier this year, argued that Manchester City wrongfully withheld pay from September 2021 until his contract's end in June 2023. Legal representatives for City maintained that Mendy's inability to fulfill his duties due to custody was the reason wages were stopped.
Judge Joanne Dunlop ruled that while the club had grounds to withhold pay during Mendy's time in custody, they must compensate him for the period he was suspended but 'ready and willing to work.' Mendy's legal win marks a meaningful conclusion to the financial dispute with the club.
