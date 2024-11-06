Left Menu

Benjamin Mendy Wins Case for Unpaid Wages Against Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy won his case for unpaid wages against the club, claiming over £11 million. Mendy argued wrongful wage deductions after being charged with sexual offences but was acquitted. Judge ruled some wages withheld during custody were lawful, but other claims valid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:14 IST
Benjamin Mendy Wins Case for Unpaid Wages Against Manchester City
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram / benmendy23

In a significant legal victory, former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has won the majority of his case against the Premier League club for over £11 million ($14.2 million) in unpaid wages. The decision came after Mendy claimed the club unlawfully stopped his wages following his 2021 charges.

Mendy, who faced charges of sexual offences but was acquitted earlier this year, argued that Manchester City wrongfully withheld pay from September 2021 until his contract's end in June 2023. Legal representatives for City maintained that Mendy's inability to fulfill his duties due to custody was the reason wages were stopped.

Judge Joanne Dunlop ruled that while the club had grounds to withhold pay during Mendy's time in custody, they must compensate him for the period he was suspended but 'ready and willing to work.' Mendy's legal win marks a meaningful conclusion to the financial dispute with the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024