Kiran George Advances Amidst Challenges at Korea Masters 2024

Indian shuttler Kiran George triumphs in a thrilling comeback against Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Dang to secure a place in the second round of the men's singles at the Korea Masters 2024. As the only participating Indian, he aims to maintain momentum against Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:52 IST
Kiran George (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
India's badminton ace Kiran George progressed to the second round in the men's singles event at the Korea Masters 2024, held in Iksan City, South Korea. The 24-year-old displayed remarkable resilience, overturning an initial setback to defeat Nguyen Hai Dang of Vietnam with scores of 15-21, 21-12, 21-15.

Despite a sluggish start, George regained his form from the second game, clinching victory in a 57-minute-long match on Wednesday. His next challenge is against Chi Yu Jen from Chinese Taipei, who recently bested South Korea's Park Sang Yong.

Kiran George remains the sole Indian contender at this prestigious event, as both Ayush Shetty and Imad Farooqui Samiya withdrew. As a quarter-finalist at previous tournaments, George aims to surpass his recent struggles and make history for India at the Korea Masters, where no Indian has yet claimed a title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

