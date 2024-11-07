F1 Drivers Demand Fair Treatment Amid Swearing Crackdown

Formula One drivers have called for respect and mature treatment from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem following a clampdown on their use of colorful language. The situation arose after top drivers, including Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, faced penalties for swearing during recent press engagements.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) criticized Ben Sulayem's remarks about unacceptable language, stating that drivers should be regarded as professionals. The association noted that swearing, depending on the context, is part of the sport, justifying its use to describe scenarios rather than to offend.

Additionally, the drivers raised issues about financial transparency concerning fines imposed for various reasons, notably jewelry and clothing regulations. They called for open discussions about how these funds are utilized and questioned the impact of such fines on the sport's image.

