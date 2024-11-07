Star Players Retained for Women's Premier League 2025

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is gearing up for its next edition, with major franchises announcing the retention of top players. Among the illustrious names staying with their teams are Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have kept 14 players, including six international stars.

The strategy for RCB relies heavily on sustaining a core group which has built a solid camaraderie over two seasons, culminating in a historic title run in the last year. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals retained prominent players like Jemimah Rodrigues and legendary skipper Meg Lanning, signaling confidence in their established lineup.

Mumbai Indians also revealed their retention list, including 14 players that drove their successful runs in Season 1 and 2. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the squad, with retained players like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews forming a robust team's backbone for WPL 2025.

