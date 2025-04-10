KL Rahul Shines with Unbeaten 93 in Delhi Capitals' Innings
In an impressive performance, KL Rahul led the Delhi Capitals with an unbeaten 93 runs, leading the team to a total of 169/4 in just 17.5 overs. Despite early losses, Rahul's resilience kept the innings steady, with significant support from Tristan Stubbs, contributing an unbeaten 38 runs.
In a thrilling display of batting prowess, KL Rahul led the charge for the Delhi Capitals with an unbeaten 93, steering the team to a competitive total of 169/4 in a brisk 17.5 overs against their opponents.
Despite early setbacks in their innings, Delhi Capitals found stability in Rahul's stellar performance as he elegantly weathered the storm, ensuring the scoreboard continued to move.
Tristan Stubbs played a crucial supporting role, adding 38 not out to the tally. Effective bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suyash Sharma checked the Capitals, but Rahul's performance was indisputably the highlight of the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
