Axar Patel Leads Delhi Capitals in Tense IPL Clash Against RCB

In a highly anticipated IPL match, Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

As the sole undefeated team, Delhi Capitals stand strong at second on the points table, having clinched victories in all three of their games. Meanwhile, RCB holds third place with three wins and one loss.

While RCB maintained their existing lineup, the Capitals made a notable change by reinstating Faf du Plessis, taking the place of Samir Rizvi, to strengthen their squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)