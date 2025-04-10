Left Menu

Axar Patel Leads Delhi Capitals in Tense IPL Clash Against RCB

In a critical IPL match, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As the only unbeaten team, the Capitals are ranked second, while RCB follows closely in third place. The Delhi lineup includes the pivotal return of Faf du Plessis.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a highly anticipated IPL match, Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

As the sole undefeated team, Delhi Capitals stand strong at second on the points table, having clinched victories in all three of their games. Meanwhile, RCB holds third place with three wins and one loss.

While RCB maintained their existing lineup, the Capitals made a notable change by reinstating Faf du Plessis, taking the place of Samir Rizvi, to strengthen their squad.

