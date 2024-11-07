Left Menu

RCB Prioritizes Cohesion in 2025 WPL Squad Retention

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retains 14 players, including six overseas talents, for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, emphasizing team cohesion and strong performances. Key players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Richa Ghosh stay, as RCB seeks to build on its championship-winning legacy with strategic additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:38 IST
RCB team with the trophy at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Photo- RCB X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas athletes. Central to this group are captain Smriti Mandhana, top batter Ellyse Perry, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh, underscoring RCB's confidence in its championship-winning core.

RCB's retention strategy reflects a commitment to players who represent the team's values and bold playing style. This approach is credited with preserving the team's winning spirit and integral cohesion. Star performers like Mandhana, Perry, and Purple Cap winner Shreyanka Patil, who led RCB to its first title, highlight this focus.

While thanking released players like Disha and Heather for their contributions, head coach Luke Williams explained RCB's goal to balance player retention with flexibility for strategic acquisitions in the auction. Rising talents like Richa Ghosh and key figures Asha Sobhana and Sophie Molineux further exemplify RCB's dedication to nurturing talent aligned with their dynamic ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

