Leverkusen's Journey: From Triumph to Trials

Bayer Leverkusen was exceptional last season but is struggling this time. The team has faced setbacks, including a significant loss against Liverpool in the Champions League, and has already dropped points in several Bundesliga games. Defensive vulnerabilities and missed chances are key issues, yet there's confidence in recovery.

Updated: 07-11-2024 19:48 IST
This season has been challenging for Bayer Leverkusen, which is far from meeting the high expectations following last season's success. Under coach Xabi Alonso, the team has already faced five point-dropping games in the Bundesliga and suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League.

The once-prolific late goals have disappeared, contributing to more frequent defensive lapses. Despite these setbacks, Alonso remains hopeful. "Winning against top teams requires enduring tough times," he emphasized after the Liverpool game.

With the confidence of midfielder Granit Xhaka, and Alonso's commitment to the club despite tempting offers, Leverkusen focuses on overcoming deficiencies, particularly in defense, to reclaim its former glory in the competitive football landscape.

