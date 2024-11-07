Left Menu

Mbappé's Omission: A Controversial Decision

French footballer Kylian Mbappé, not selected for recent Nations League matches, faces scrutiny. Despite no longer being injured, coach Didier Deschamps excluded him from the squad, citing reasons unrelated to alleged Swedish legal issues. Mbappé's adaptation struggles at Real Madrid and recent controversies amplify the situation.

Paris | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:53 IST
French football sensation Kylian Mbappé finds himself in the headlines again as he was excluded from the France Nations League squad. Despite being fit, national coach Didier Deschamps omitted the star player, a decision sparking widespread speculation and debate.

Deschamps clarified the omission wasn't linked to off-field allegations reported by Swedish media, underscoring the principle of presumption of innocence. He refrained from further explaining the tactical decision, which drew criticism amid Mbappé's challenging form at his new club, Real Madrid.

Mbappé, known for his goal-scoring prowess, has faced difficulties adjusting to Madrid's playstyle, contributing to underwhelming performances in prominent matches. His exclusion comes after controversy over his participation in club games while sidelined from national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

