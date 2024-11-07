Mbappé's Omission: A Controversial Decision

French football sensation Kylian Mbappé finds himself in the headlines again as he was excluded from the France Nations League squad. Despite being fit, national coach Didier Deschamps omitted the star player, a decision sparking widespread speculation and debate.

Deschamps clarified the omission wasn't linked to off-field allegations reported by Swedish media, underscoring the principle of presumption of innocence. He refrained from further explaining the tactical decision, which drew criticism amid Mbappé's challenging form at his new club, Real Madrid.

Mbappé, known for his goal-scoring prowess, has faced difficulties adjusting to Madrid's playstyle, contributing to underwhelming performances in prominent matches. His exclusion comes after controversy over his participation in club games while sidelined from national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)