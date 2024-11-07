Left Menu

From Champions League Heroics to International Stage: Lucas Chevalier's Rise

Lucas Chevalier, Lille's formidable goalkeeper, receives his first international call-up to France's national squad following standout performances in the Champions League. As Lille sits fourth in Ligue 1, Chevalier remains instrumental in both domestic and European competitions. Meanwhile, Rennes has sacked coach Julien Stéphan after poor league results.

  • Country:
  • France

Lucas Chevalier, the talented Lille goalkeeper, has earned his first call-up to the French national team. This recognition follows his impressive displays in the Champions League, where he held his ground against top teams like Real Madrid and Juventus with spectacular performances.

At just 23 years old, Chevalier is keen to continue his upward trajectory. While helping Lille secure a place in the Champions League's knockout stages with remarkable saves, he remains integral to their defense. Lille is currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and sits fourth in Ligue 1.

In other news, Rennes has parted ways with coach Julien Stéphan after a string of disappointing results. Stéphan had earlier led the team to a memorable French Cup victory but failed to replicate success in his second stint. Talks suggest former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli may take over the role soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

