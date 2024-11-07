Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Unfazed by Test Team Omission Ahead of South Africa Tour

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav remains unperturbed about his absence from the Test squad as his team gears up for a T20I series in South Africa. Despite a recent Test series loss at home, the team, under Yadav's leadership, aims to uphold its T20I dominance in the upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:46 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Unfazed by Test Team Omission Ahead of South Africa Tour
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
In the lead-up to India's T20I opener against South Africa in Durban, captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed little concern about rejoining India's Test side. Speaking confidently, Yadav stated he trusts fate when it comes to making a Test comeback. This sentiment comes as the Indian squad, persistent in its T20I pursuits, is set to embark on a four-match series in South Africa starting Friday.

Speaking at a pre-match briefing, Yadav admitted, "If it's meant to happen, it will," dismissing any anxiety about his Test career. A fixture in India's white-ball setup, Yadav has only appeared in one Test to date against Australia, marking a limited presence in the longer format. Additionally, he stood as a reserve in the ICC World Test Championship Final squad.

Yadav, who boasts 5,656 first-class runs and 14 centuries, also praised Indian captain Rohit Sharma's consistent character, despite performance fluctuations, as a model for sporting attitude. Unfazed by South African pitch conditions, he remarked on India's familiarity with bouncy grounds from past experiences and noted the team's encouraging T20I record in South Africa.

With the second T20I slated for November 10 in Gqeberha, followed by others in Centurion and Johannesburg, Yadav is eager for the contest. The Indian squad comprises notable players including Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya, further boosting their prospects against South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

