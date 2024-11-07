Left Menu

England's Tactical Tweak: A New Midfield Strategy Against Australia

England's rugby team is making a tactical adjustment for their match against Australia, shifting Ollie Lawrence to outside centre. Assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth explained this 'slight tweak' aims to capitalize on Lawrence's strike running. England also reviews their discipline, which has cost them recent matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:59 IST
England's national rugby team is introducing strategic changes ahead of their match against Australia, with a notable alteration in the midfield position. Ollie Lawrence, previously restricted in his role against New Zealand, will now serve as outside centre to enhance his impact on the field.

This positional shift, described as a 'slight tweak' by assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth, is designed to exploit Lawrence's capabilities as a strike runner. By pairing him with fellow centre Henry Slade and flyhalf Marcus Smith, the team hopes to maximize offensive opportunities.

Acknowledging recent discipline issues, Wigglesworth emphasized the need for maintaining focus to avoid conceding penalties, which have been detrimental in previous games. The team's analysis highlights that better discipline could be pivotal in securing victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

