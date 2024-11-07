England's Tactical Tweak: A New Midfield Strategy Against Australia

England's national rugby team is introducing strategic changes ahead of their match against Australia, with a notable alteration in the midfield position. Ollie Lawrence, previously restricted in his role against New Zealand, will now serve as outside centre to enhance his impact on the field.

This positional shift, described as a 'slight tweak' by assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth, is designed to exploit Lawrence's capabilities as a strike runner. By pairing him with fellow centre Henry Slade and flyhalf Marcus Smith, the team hopes to maximize offensive opportunities.

Acknowledging recent discipline issues, Wigglesworth emphasized the need for maintaining focus to avoid conceding penalties, which have been detrimental in previous games. The team's analysis highlights that better discipline could be pivotal in securing victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)