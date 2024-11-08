Left Menu

Aakash Chopra Predicts India's Line-Up for First T20I Against South Africa

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has revealed his probable Indian XI for the initial T20I match against South Africa in a four-game series. The match marks the first encounter since India defeated the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Chopra emphasizes Tilak Varma's potential key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:42 IST
India players (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has announced his predicted Indian XI for the first T20I of the four-match series against South Africa, scheduled to begin at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

This match is significant as it marks the first clash between the teams since India triumphed over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, a memorable victory clinched by India on June 29. Chopra has stated that there is an important decision to make regarding the No. 4 position, with Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh in contention.

Chopra highlighted that with Nitish Kumar Reddy not in the squad, the team requires depth in the batting lineup. He suggested that either Tilak Varma or Rinku Singh could fill the crucial No. 4 spot. The tentative Indian XI, according to Chopra, includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav, followed by either Tilak or Rinku. Other key players include Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Yash Dayal. The series unfolds with matches across several venues, concluding at the Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

