India Welcomes New Talent for T20I Series Against South Africa

In a move that promises excitement for cricket fans, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav officially welcomed two fresh faces into the squad. Ramandeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak have received their maiden call-ups for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Set to kick off on November 8, this series marks the Proteas' first face-off against India since their defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Suryakumar Yadav humorously likened the preparation for players to cooking, emphasizing agility, stamina, and coordination as key ingredients for success on the field.

Ramandeep Singh's inclusion follows his stellar performance with Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2024 and his impactful presence at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Vyshak has showcased potential in his outings with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, impressing selectors with his game-changing spells. The series schedule features matches in Durban, Gqeberha, and Centurion, concluding in Johannesburg on November 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)