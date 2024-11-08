Left Menu

India's Test and T20I Strategy Shakeup

Robin Uthappa discusses India's cricket strategy, emphasizing the need for players like KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the tour of Australia. He suggests there remains room for veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in Test matches. Uthappa also highlights Sanju Samson's potential in the T20I series against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:40 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amidst rising pressure following a crushing 0-3 defeat by New Zealand, former cricketer Robin Uthappa has called for a shift in India's Test strategy as they prepare for a challenging Australian tour. Uthappa emphasized the need for players like KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, known for their conventional Test cricket skills.

The Indian team, filled with aggressive and positive stroke-players, faces scrutiny ahead of their five-match Test series Down Under. Despite being out of favor, Uthappa believes there's still a place for seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad, given his past crucial performances against Australia.

In the T20 format, Uthappa sees the upcoming four-match series against South Africa as an opportunity for Sanju Samson to fortify his place in the team post his impressive showing against Bangladesh. He also advocated debut chances for promising talents Ramandeep Singh and Yash Dayal, emphasizing their potential to bolster the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

