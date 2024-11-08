Wrestling Giants Clash in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set to host the senior national wrestling championship from December 6 to 8, marking the first time the city has welcomed this prestigious event. Notable participants include Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and U-20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal.

The championship is expected to feature over 1000 participants from 25 state member units, along with teams from the Railway Sports Promotion Board and Services Sports Promotion Board. The Wrestling Federation of India, alongside the Karnataka Wrestling Association, aims to make this a successful event, according to WFI President Sanjay Singh.

The championship faces legal scrutiny as Satyawart Kadian contested the event's organization by the suspended Wrestling Federation of India. The court allowed the event to proceed but ruled that the results should not impact future rankings or international entries, a decision the WFI plans to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)