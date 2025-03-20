Karnataka's Political Storm: Allegations of Honey Trap Targeting Ministers

In a startling revelation, Karnataka's Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi claimed two unsuccessful honey trap attempts targeted a senior minister, prompting calls for a police investigation.

Jarkiholi condemned the traps as political exploitation and urged a non-partisan approach, noting politicians from all parties have been victims. He emphasized that those responsible must face justice. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and others echoed support for filing police complaints.

The issue of honey trapping recently came under scrutiny when former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar accused the Congress of running a 'honey-trap factory' and demanded action in the assembly, further intensifying the political debate in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)