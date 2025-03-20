Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Storm: Allegations of Honey Trap Targeting Ministers

Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi revealed that two failed honey trap attempts targeted a senior state minister, urging a police investigation. Stressing political neutrality, he called for action against such tactics, highlighting cross-party victimization. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar supported the call for an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:48 IST
Karnataka's Political Storm: Allegations of Honey Trap Targeting Ministers
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Karnataka's Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi claimed two unsuccessful honey trap attempts targeted a senior minister, prompting calls for a police investigation.

Jarkiholi condemned the traps as political exploitation and urged a non-partisan approach, noting politicians from all parties have been victims. He emphasized that those responsible must face justice. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and others echoed support for filing police complaints.

The issue of honey trapping recently came under scrutiny when former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar accused the Congress of running a 'honey-trap factory' and demanded action in the assembly, further intensifying the political debate in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025