Karnataka's Political Storm: Allegations of Honey Trap Targeting Ministers
Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi revealed that two failed honey trap attempts targeted a senior state minister, urging a police investigation. Stressing political neutrality, he called for action against such tactics, highlighting cross-party victimization. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar supported the call for an investigation.
In a startling revelation, Karnataka's Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi claimed two unsuccessful honey trap attempts targeted a senior minister, prompting calls for a police investigation.
Jarkiholi condemned the traps as political exploitation and urged a non-partisan approach, noting politicians from all parties have been victims. He emphasized that those responsible must face justice. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and others echoed support for filing police complaints.
The issue of honey trapping recently came under scrutiny when former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar accused the Congress of running a 'honey-trap factory' and demanded action in the assembly, further intensifying the political debate in Karnataka.
