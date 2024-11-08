Chancellor Condemns Attacks on Israeli Fans
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly condemned the violent incidents targeting Israeli football fans in Amsterdam, emphasizing that Jewish communities must feel secure in Europe. In a social media statement, Scholz declared such attacks unacceptable, reflecting the urgency of ensuring safety for Jews across the continent.
In a firm statement delivered on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned recent attacks on Israeli football fans that took place in Amsterdam. Scholz labeled the incidents as 'unbearable' and asserted that they cannot be accepted under any circumstances.
Scholz's remarks were made through a social media post, where he reiterated the importance of safety for Jewish people in Europe. 'Jews must be able to feel safe in Europe,' he stated, underlining a commitment to protect these communities from harm.
These comments follow reports of violence against Israeli fans, highlighting ongoing concerns about anti-Semitic actions within Europe. Scholz's stance echoes a broader call for vigilance and increased security measures.
