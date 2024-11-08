Left Menu

ISL Milestone Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Highlights 1000th Game

The Indian Super League celebrates its 1000th match with Chennaiyin FC facing Mumbai City FC. Chennaiyin aims to break their losing streak against Mumbai City. In Kolkata, East Bengal FC meets Mohammedan SC amid early-season challenges. Both teams hope to revive their campaigns and improve standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:28 IST
ISL Milestone Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Highlights 1000th Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League is set to mark its landmark 1000th game with a clash between former champions Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC on Saturday. In Kolkata, East Bengal FC will face Mohammedan SC for the first time in the competition, highlighting a day of historic significance for Indian football.

Since the league's inception, an impressive 2791 goals have been scored, witnessing numerous playoff winners and league shield victors. The competition began with ATK's 3-0 triumph over Mumbai City FC in October 2014, setting the foundation for the league's journey.

Chennaiyin FC, with 11 points from seven matches this season, look to surpass their previous best start. However, they face a formidable challenge against Mumbai City FC, who have dominated the Marina Machans in their recent encounters. Meanwhile, East Bengal and Mohammedan SC are striving to overcome sluggish starts and improve their league positions as they gear up for a traditional Kolkata derby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024