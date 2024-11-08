ISL Milestone Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Highlights 1000th Game

The Indian Super League is set to mark its landmark 1000th game with a clash between former champions Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC on Saturday. In Kolkata, East Bengal FC will face Mohammedan SC for the first time in the competition, highlighting a day of historic significance for Indian football.

Since the league's inception, an impressive 2791 goals have been scored, witnessing numerous playoff winners and league shield victors. The competition began with ATK's 3-0 triumph over Mumbai City FC in October 2014, setting the foundation for the league's journey.

Chennaiyin FC, with 11 points from seven matches this season, look to surpass their previous best start. However, they face a formidable challenge against Mumbai City FC, who have dominated the Marina Machans in their recent encounters. Meanwhile, East Bengal and Mohammedan SC are striving to overcome sluggish starts and improve their league positions as they gear up for a traditional Kolkata derby.

(With inputs from agencies.)