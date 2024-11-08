Sanju Samson's Double Delight: Consecutive T20 Centuries Light Up World Cricket
Sanju Samson becomes the fourth cricketer to score consecutive T20I centuries, making history against South Africa and Bangladesh. His remarkable performance marks a new era in Indian cricket, propelling him to significance after legends like Virat Kohli. Samson's unbeaten 107 led India to a significant total against South Africa.
Sanju Samson stamped his name in history by becoming just the fourth cricketer to hit consecutive centuries in T20I matches. As India navigates a new era post the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Samson has emerged as a pivotal player, shouldering the responsibility of Indian cricket's ascent.
Finding his stride at a crucial juncture, Samson overcame a sluggish start against Bangladesh with a stunning performance, scoring 111 off 47 balls in the third T20I. This marked the beginning of a sensational form that continued in the series opener against South Africa, where he scored 107 runs off 50 deliveries, helping India set a formidable total.
Samson's explosive innings in Durban, laced with seven fours and a remarkable 10 sixes, broke the previous high score record in T20Is between India and South Africa. His aggressive approach, focusing on delivering every possible hit, proved effective on a pitch offering extra bounce, as he acknowledged the challenges and insights gained from his South African counterparts.
