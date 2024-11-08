Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Double Delight: Consecutive T20 Centuries Light Up World Cricket

Sanju Samson becomes the fourth cricketer to score consecutive T20I centuries, making history against South Africa and Bangladesh. His remarkable performance marks a new era in Indian cricket, propelling him to significance after legends like Virat Kohli. Samson's unbeaten 107 led India to a significant total against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:10 IST
Sanju Samson's Double Delight: Consecutive T20 Centuries Light Up World Cricket
Sanju Samson (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sanju Samson stamped his name in history by becoming just the fourth cricketer to hit consecutive centuries in T20I matches. As India navigates a new era post the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Samson has emerged as a pivotal player, shouldering the responsibility of Indian cricket's ascent.

Finding his stride at a crucial juncture, Samson overcame a sluggish start against Bangladesh with a stunning performance, scoring 111 off 47 balls in the third T20I. This marked the beginning of a sensational form that continued in the series opener against South Africa, where he scored 107 runs off 50 deliveries, helping India set a formidable total.

Samson's explosive innings in Durban, laced with seven fours and a remarkable 10 sixes, broke the previous high score record in T20Is between India and South Africa. His aggressive approach, focusing on delivering every possible hit, proved effective on a pitch offering extra bounce, as he acknowledged the challenges and insights gained from his South African counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024