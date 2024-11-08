Thrilling Stalemate: NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC Battle to 2-2 Draw

NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC provided fans with an enthralling spectacle ending in a 2-2 draw on Friday in the Indian Super League 2024-25. The clash, held at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, witnessed early goals and intense back-and-forth action.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie electrified the start with two rapid strikes, becoming the fastest player in ISL history to achieve 10 goals in just eight matches. The Moroccan's early brilliance gave NorthEast an early advantage, but Bengaluru's Alberto Noguera responded swiftly to level the score.

The game's dynamic shifted once more as substitute Ryan Williams came off the bench to secure a late equalizer for Bengaluru. The draw marked a resilient effort from both camps, with NorthEast United demonstrating tenacity to leave with a point despite intense pressure from the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)