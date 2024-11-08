Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Teams Prepare for Fierce Hockey Battles

Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia have reached Rajgir, Bihar, to participate in the upcoming Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The prestigious hockey tournament is slated to take place from November 11 to 20, with India, Japan, and Olympic Silver medalists China also set to compete, according to Hockey India. Reigning champions India, who clinched the title by defeating Japan 4-0 in the previous year, will strive to defend their crown.

Ranked as the second-best team alongside China, Korea arrives with a revamped squad comprising young, dynamic players as they prepare to face Japan on opening day and India on November 12. Speaking on the competition's eve, Korean Captain Cheon Eunbi emphasized a strategic, game-by-game focus given the strength of their opponents, underscoring the tournament as a critical platform in preparation for the Asian Games.

Thailand, the tournament's lowest-ranked team, will take on China in their first match and face the host nation, India, on November 14. Head Coach Bae Young Wook conveyed optimism about reaching the semifinals, highlighting the blend of the team's under-21 talents and senior guidance. Meanwhile, Malaysia is set to confront defending champions India in their opener. Head Coach Ibrahim Nasihin expressed enthusiasm, particularly concerning the integration of fresh, promising players into the senior ranks.

India's campaign in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 kicks off against Malaysia on November 11 at 7:30 PM IST. The event will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and streamed live on SonyLiv, with all India matches additionally available on DD Sports. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)