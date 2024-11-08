Left Menu

Historic Women's Test Match Marks England's Tour in South Africa

Heather Knight leads England's women's cricket team in a landmark tour of South Africa, featuring the first women's Test match there since 2002. Rising stars like Paige Scholfield and Freya Kemp join seasoned players, aiming to deliver a strong performance in all three formats of the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:53 IST
Historic Women's Test Match Marks England's Tour in South Africa
Team England. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Heather Knight is set to lead England's women's cricket team on a trailblazing tour of South Africa, marking the return of women's Test cricket to the region for the first time since 2002. The notable event will unfold with a four-day Test in Bloemfontein, after a series of limited-overs matches, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Among the players making headlines is Paige Scholfield, an all-rounder included in the T20I squad after her recent debut against Ireland. Fast bowler Lauren Filer, selected for all game formats, is indicative of her emerging prominence in the team. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Freya Kemp earns her inaugural Test squad inclusion, and Maia Bouchier is poised to vie for her first Test cap.

Set to depart for South Africa on November 16, the T20I squad will lay the groundwork, while ODI and Test squad members are slated to arrive later, joining on November 27. However, England will feel the absence of Danielle Gibson, sidelined due to knee surgery. With a blend of youthful talent and experienced campaigners, England is prepared to assert dominance against the Proteas across formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

