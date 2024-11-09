Left Menu

Australian Clubs Invited to Join OFC Professional League

Australian clubs have been invited to join the newly established OFC Professional League. This move, almost two decades after Australia's shift to Asia, seeks to strengthen regional ties and boost football in Oceania. The competition aims to improve standards and leverage cultural connections, ahead of its 2026 launch.

In a notable development for Australian football, clubs from down under have received an invitation to participate in the Oceania Football Confederation's (OFC) new Professional League. The league, set to commence in 2026, marks a potential return to the Pacific arena for Australia after its shift to Asia nearly 20 years ago.

The Auckland-based OFC extended this invitation, emphasizing the longstanding Pacific communities within Australia and the benefits of convenient travel to Pacific nations. This strategic involvement is anticipated to enhance competitive standards and broaden the market reach of participating teams, fostering stronger economic and cultural connections.

Football Australia, alongside the OFC, will host a briefing in Brisbane to highlight the new league's advantages. The initiative arrives as Oceania secures a guaranteed World Cup spot, with hopes for another via inter-confederation playoffs. The decade-old A-League, encompassing teams from Australia and New Zealand, faces potential reimagining with this exciting prospect on the horizon.

