Busquets Cleared for Playoff Showdown: Inter Miami's Last Stand

Inter Miami thought Sergio Busquets wouldn't play against Atlanta United, but he surprisingly received medical clearance. His possible presence boosts Miami's chances in the playoffs, where they must win to continue their MLS Cup pursuit. Busquets' health will be evaluated on match day.

Updated: 09-11-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 09:12 IST
Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami prepared for their crucial playoff match against Atlanta United under the assumption that Sergio Busquets would not be available.

That changed on Friday when Busquets unexpectedly received medical clearance, raising Miami's hopes. The midfielder, who was initially ruled out by coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, trained individually after his teammates' session on Friday.

Busquets' potential return could be pivotal as Inter Miami needs a win to advance in the playoffs. The team is optimistic about his recovery and availability for Saturday's game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

