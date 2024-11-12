Rising Star Dhruv Jurel Poised to Shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Dhruv Jurel, a promising player in Indian cricket, has caught the eye of former Australian captain Tim Paine. After observing Jurel's performance on the notoriously challenging Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch, Paine is backing the young wicketkeeper batter to make an impact in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

During a recent series for Australia A, Paine, who coached the team, was notably impressed by Jurel's innings of 80 and 68 in an 'unofficial' Test against India A. Despite just three Test appearances to his name, Jurel boasts an average of 63, showcasing his potential to succeed at the international level.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to commence on November 22 in Perth, Jurel, who was part of the Indian squad for the New Zealand series, is seen as a strong contender for inclusion. His performances have made a compelling case for him amid competition from seasoned wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

