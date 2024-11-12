Left Menu

Rising Star Dhruv Jurel Poised to Shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Dhruv Jurel, an emerging Indian wicketkeeper batter, has impressed former Australian captain Tim Paine with his performance on bouncy pitches. Paine believes Jurel, who has shown great skill and temperament during recent matches, could play a significant role in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:42 IST
Rising Star Dhruv Jurel Poised to Shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Dhruv Jurel
  • Country:
  • Australia

Dhruv Jurel, a promising player in Indian cricket, has caught the eye of former Australian captain Tim Paine. After observing Jurel's performance on the notoriously challenging Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch, Paine is backing the young wicketkeeper batter to make an impact in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

During a recent series for Australia A, Paine, who coached the team, was notably impressed by Jurel's innings of 80 and 68 in an 'unofficial' Test against India A. Despite just three Test appearances to his name, Jurel boasts an average of 63, showcasing his potential to succeed at the international level.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to commence on November 22 in Perth, Jurel, who was part of the Indian squad for the New Zealand series, is seen as a strong contender for inclusion. His performances have made a compelling case for him amid competition from seasoned wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024