Mohammed Shami's Anticipated Return to Cricket Sparks Excitement

Mohammed Shami, a prominent Indian pacer, is set to return to competitive cricket after nearly a year off due to injury. He will play in Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. Shami aims to prove his fitness, having recovered at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:12 IST
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Premier Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is poised to return to the cricket field after nearly a year away due to injury, according to the Cricket Association of Bengal. Shami will participate in Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, marking his comeback to competitive cricket.

Having been sidelined since November 2023 due to an ankle injury, which required surgery, Shami underwent rigorous rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His return is eagerly anticipated by Indian cricket circles, with CAB secretary Naresh Ojha describing it as a significant boost for both the Bengal team and Indian cricket.

Shami's performances will be closely monitored by the Indian cricket think tank as India prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The upcoming series will see a largely untested pace attack, making Shami's return all the more crucial. Despite speculation about his inclusion in the touring squad to Australia, Shami opted to regain full fitness before returning to international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

