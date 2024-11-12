Mohammed Shami's Anticipated Return to Cricket Sparks Excitement
Premier Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is poised to return to the cricket field after nearly a year away due to injury, according to the Cricket Association of Bengal. Shami will participate in Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, marking his comeback to competitive cricket.
Having been sidelined since November 2023 due to an ankle injury, which required surgery, Shami underwent rigorous rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His return is eagerly anticipated by Indian cricket circles, with CAB secretary Naresh Ojha describing it as a significant boost for both the Bengal team and Indian cricket.
Shami's performances will be closely monitored by the Indian cricket think tank as India prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The upcoming series will see a largely untested pace attack, making Shami's return all the more crucial. Despite speculation about his inclusion in the touring squad to Australia, Shami opted to regain full fitness before returning to international cricket.
