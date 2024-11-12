Left Menu

Jorge Sampaoli Revitalizes Rennes: A New Chapter in French Football

Jorge Sampaoli, the renowned former Argentina coach, has joined French side Rennes on a 1.5-year contract. He replaces Julien Stephan to rejuvenate the team. Sampaoli aims to revive their fortunes following their slide to 13th in the league. His prior coaching includes international stints in South America and Europe.

Updated: 12-11-2024 15:02 IST
Jorge Sampaoli, the esteemed former Argentina national team coach, has been appointed as the new manager of Rennes. The seasoned strategist returns to French football after his previous tenure at Marseille, aiming to breathe new life into the struggling team.

Rennes announced the appointment late on Monday, revealing that Sampaoli has committed to a one-and-a-half-year contract. This move comes as Rennes seeks to inject renewed energy and competitiveness into the squad following their descent to the 13th position in the standings, a worrying 18 points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after just 11 games.

Describing Sampaoli as a figure of international repute recognized for his professionalism and humanistic approach, Rennes' executive chairman Arnaud Pouille emphasized the need for Sampaoli's dynamic leadership. With a history of coaching in countries such as Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Spain, and Brazil, Sampaoli's diverse experience is seen as pivotal in revitalizing Rennes' campaign.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

