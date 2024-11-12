Jorge Sampaoli Revitalizes Rennes: A New Chapter in French Football

Jorge Sampaoli, the esteemed former Argentina national team coach, has been appointed as the new manager of Rennes. The seasoned strategist returns to French football after his previous tenure at Marseille, aiming to breathe new life into the struggling team.

Rennes announced the appointment late on Monday, revealing that Sampaoli has committed to a one-and-a-half-year contract. This move comes as Rennes seeks to inject renewed energy and competitiveness into the squad following their descent to the 13th position in the standings, a worrying 18 points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after just 11 games.

Describing Sampaoli as a figure of international repute recognized for his professionalism and humanistic approach, Rennes' executive chairman Arnaud Pouille emphasized the need for Sampaoli's dynamic leadership. With a history of coaching in countries such as Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Spain, and Brazil, Sampaoli's diverse experience is seen as pivotal in revitalizing Rennes' campaign.

