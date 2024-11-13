Thrills and Heartaches in Today's Sports World

Drama continues in the boxing world as Jake Paul sets his sights on Canelo Alvarez, aiming for a defining fight in the sport. Before that, he faces off against boxing's iconic figure, Mike Tyson, in what promises to be a captivating contest in Arlington, Texas.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have forged a remarkable start to their NBA season, securing a twelfth consecutive victory with a win over the Chicago Bulls. Led by Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, the team's unbeaten streak marks a new franchise record under Coach Kenny Atkinson.

Canada Soccer grapples with turmoil as head coach Bev Priestman steps down following a report on the use of drones to spy on Olympic opponents. This development comes amid an ongoing scandal that has rocked the nation's sporting realm.

