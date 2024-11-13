Khawaja's Advice: McSweeney's Test Debut Strategy Against India

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has reassured Nathan McSweeney, his new opening partner, that he need not emulate David Warner's aggressive scoring style during the upcoming test series against India.

McSweeney, set to make his test debut in Perth, will take on the role after Warner's retirement and a brief stint by Steve Smith. Warner's impressive strike rate in first-class cricket created high expectations, but Khawaja believes a successful test opener can employ various strategies to build an innings.

Highlighting the essence of test cricket, Khawaja argued against the notion that rapid scoring is essential. He praised McSweeney's ability to handle pressure and suggested that consistency, rather than speed, sets a strong platform for success.

