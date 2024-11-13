Deschamps Stands Firm Amidst Mbappé Speculations

France's national team coach, Didier Deschamps, maintained his composure amid the ongoing media scrutiny regarding Kylian Mbappé's absence. Ahead of the critical Nations League clash against Israel, Deschamps reiterated his stance, dismissing further speculation about the Real Madrid star.

Addressing queries during a recent press conference, Deschamps humorously noted the persistency of questions regarding Mbappé. The coach, however, firmly directed attention to the existing squad, emphasizing that the current 23 players were his focus for the upcoming game in Paris.

Despite Mbappé's recent challenges both on and off the field, Deschamps avoided delving into specifics of the decision. France, currently trailing Italy, seeks to secure a vital win at home before heading to Italy, in a bid to regain the lead in the tightly contested group.

