Deschamps Stands Firm Amidst Mbappé Speculations
French coach Didier Deschamps deflects questions about leaving Kylian Mbappé out of the squad for the upcoming Nations League match against Israel. Despite media frenzy around Mbappé’s form and off-field controversies, Deschamps emphasizes focusing on the current players, as France aims to close the gap in group standings.
- Country:
- France
France's national team coach, Didier Deschamps, maintained his composure amid the ongoing media scrutiny regarding Kylian Mbappé's absence. Ahead of the critical Nations League clash against Israel, Deschamps reiterated his stance, dismissing further speculation about the Real Madrid star.
Addressing queries during a recent press conference, Deschamps humorously noted the persistency of questions regarding Mbappé. The coach, however, firmly directed attention to the existing squad, emphasizing that the current 23 players were his focus for the upcoming game in Paris.
Despite Mbappé's recent challenges both on and off the field, Deschamps avoided delving into specifics of the decision. France, currently trailing Italy, seeks to secure a vital win at home before heading to Italy, in a bid to regain the lead in the tightly contested group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kylian Mbappé
- France
- Didier Deschamps
- Nations League
- Real Madrid
- PSG
- Israel
- Italy
- Belgium
- football
ALSO READ
Israel's Controversial Stance: Impact on UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees
UAE Condemns Israeli Laws Curbing UNRWA's Operations in Palestine
Iran Unfazed by Israeli Air Strikes: Missile Production Continues
Hezbollah Vows Defiance Despite Israeli Remarks
U.S. Mediators Aim for 60-Day Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah