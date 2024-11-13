India Nears Olympic Glory in Swimming, Says Top Coach

India's swimming landscape is witnessing significant strides with recent performances across national and international arenas, as highlighted by Dronacharya Awardee swimming coach Tapan Panigrahi. Indian swimmers have notably improved, setting the stage for a promising Olympic future.

This progress was evident in the Asian Games, where India captured one gold, two silver, and six bronze medals. Despite past Olympic challenges, athletes like Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have set new benchmarks, and young swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu emerged as a beacon of hope during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Panigrahi credits the growth to the concerted efforts of the Swimming Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India. With foreign coach collaborations and organized camps, India is inching closer to Olympic success, with a rising pool of talented swimmers ready to make their mark on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)