Left Menu

India Nears Olympic Glory in Swimming, Says Top Coach

Dronacharya Awardee Tapan Panigrahi believes India is on the brink of securing an Olympic swimming medal. Indian swimmers have shown promise, especially in recent years with Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, and young talent Dhinidhi Desinghu leading the way, reflecting significant progress in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:35 IST
India Nears Olympic Glory in Swimming, Says Top Coach
Tapan Panigrahi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's swimming landscape is witnessing significant strides with recent performances across national and international arenas, as highlighted by Dronacharya Awardee swimming coach Tapan Panigrahi. Indian swimmers have notably improved, setting the stage for a promising Olympic future.

This progress was evident in the Asian Games, where India captured one gold, two silver, and six bronze medals. Despite past Olympic challenges, athletes like Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have set new benchmarks, and young swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu emerged as a beacon of hope during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Panigrahi credits the growth to the concerted efforts of the Swimming Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India. With foreign coach collaborations and organized camps, India is inching closer to Olympic success, with a rising pool of talented swimmers ready to make their mark on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024