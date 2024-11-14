Left Menu

Women's Lacrosse League: A New Era in Sports

The Premier Lacrosse League has announced the launch of a new women's league, the Women's Lacrosse League, set to debut next year in an Olympic Sixes format. This announcement comes as interest in women's sports grows, particularly with lacrosse's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has revealed plans to introduce a groundbreaking Women's Lacrosse League, set to debut next year. The new league will embrace the Olympic Sixes format, played on a smaller field, coinciding with the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Host cities for the four participating teams will be disclosed by the end of the year, with the inaugural season scheduled for February. PLL co-founder and president Paul Rabil described the launch as a significant advancement for women's lacrosse, providing elite athletes with a prominent stage to compete and inspire.

This move comes as interest in women's sports continues to grow across North America, with leagues like the WNBA and NWSL expanding. Charlotte North, a WLL ambassador, highlighted the importance of investment and expressed confidence in players seizing this pivotal opportunity.

