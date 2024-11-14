Claudio Ranieri Returns to AS Roma as Interim Coach

In a surprising turn of events, 73-year-old Claudio Ranieri has taken the helm at AS Roma as interim coach following the dismissal of Ivan Juric. The announcement came from the Serie A club on Thursday.

AS Roma released a statement expressing satisfaction in appointing Ranieri as the new Technical Manager of the First Team. His tenure is set to last until the season's end, but his involvement with the club will extend beyond as he transitions into a senior advisory role.

The club disclosed that Ranieri would contribute to the selection process of a permanent head coach in the forthcoming months, indicating his pivotal position in shaping the club's future sporting strategy.

