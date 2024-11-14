Kohli's Australian Redemption: Shastri Advises Calm Amid Challenges

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has counseled star batsman Virat Kohli to maintain his composure during India's upcoming Test series in Australia. Despite Kohli's enthusiasm to dominate, Shastri emphasizes the importance of patience and calm early in innings to help Kohli overcome his recent form struggles.

Kohli, 36, has struggled across formats recently, averaging a modest 21.33 in Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand this year. Since 2020, Kohli's Test record has been lackluster, with only two centuries. However, he boasts an impressive track record in Australia, accumulating over 1,350 runs in 13 Tests, and this tour provides an opportunity to regain form.

Shastri, praising Kohli's past successes in Australia, noted his previous match-winning performances, including his first Test century in Adelaide and his leading role during India's historic series win in 2018/19. With a challenging series against New Zealand concluded, Kohli is focused on recovering his form against traditional rivals and leading India to potential glory in the forthcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)