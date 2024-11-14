Left Menu

Kohli's Australian Redemption: Shastri Advises Calm Amid Challenges

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri advises Virat Kohli to stay calm and focused as he seeks to regain form during India's Test tour in Australia. Known for success in Australia, Kohli faces pressure following a lean period. The upcoming series offers an opportunity for Kohli to reclaim his prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:52 IST
Kohli's Australian Redemption: Shastri Advises Calm Amid Challenges
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has counseled star batsman Virat Kohli to maintain his composure during India's upcoming Test series in Australia. Despite Kohli's enthusiasm to dominate, Shastri emphasizes the importance of patience and calm early in innings to help Kohli overcome his recent form struggles.

Kohli, 36, has struggled across formats recently, averaging a modest 21.33 in Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand this year. Since 2020, Kohli's Test record has been lackluster, with only two centuries. However, he boasts an impressive track record in Australia, accumulating over 1,350 runs in 13 Tests, and this tour provides an opportunity to regain form.

Shastri, praising Kohli's past successes in Australia, noted his previous match-winning performances, including his first Test century in Adelaide and his leading role during India's historic series win in 2018/19. With a challenging series against New Zealand concluded, Kohli is focused on recovering his form against traditional rivals and leading India to potential glory in the forthcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024