Injury Setbacks for Italy's Rugby Squad Ahead of Georgia Clash

Italy's rugby team faces challenges as key players Ange Capuozzo and Lorenzo Cannone are sidelined before their match against Georgia. Capuozzo must follow head injury protocols, having been injured in a previous game. Cannone suffered a nasal fracture requiring surgery, impacting team dynamics ahead of the Autumn Series.

Updated: 14-11-2024 23:54 IST
Injury Setbacks for Italy's Rugby Squad Ahead of Georgia Clash
Italy's rugby team faces new challenges as two pivotal players, Ange Capuozzo and Lorenzo Cannone, have been sidelined just before their upcoming match against Georgia. The Italian Rugby Federation announced these setbacks on Thursday.

Capuozzo was taken off the field merely six minutes into last Saturday's match against Argentina due to a head injury. Despite having no clinical issues, he is obligated to adhere to the head injury assessment protocols.

Cannone, who received a yellow card late in the Argentina game, was diagnosed with a nasal fracture that necessitates surgery. With Capuozzo aiming to return for Italy's final Autumn Series match against New Zealand on November 23, the Italian team is keenly monitoring his condition.

