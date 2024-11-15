Left Menu

Paraguay Stuns Argentina with Spectacular Victory in Qualifiers

Paraguay secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers with remarkable goals from Antonio Sanabria and Omar Alderete. Despite Argentina's early lead through Lautaro Martinez, Paraguay equalized and later clinched the win. Argentina remains top of the standings while Paraguay advances to sixth place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:24 IST
Paraguay Stuns Argentina with Spectacular Victory in Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

In a thrilling encounter during the South American World Cup qualifiers, Paraguay secured an impressive 2-1 home victory against Argentina. The match unfolded with Argentina taking an early lead thanks to Lautaro Martinez's goal just 11 minutes in. However, Paraguay soon equalized through an astonishing bicycle kick by Antonio Sanabria, leaving Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with no chance.

The visitors appeared unsettled, and the second half saw Paraguay capitalize on their momentum. Just two minutes after the break, a foul by Argentina's Leonardo Balerdi on Julio Enciso resulted in a free kick, which Omar Alderete expertly converted with a powerful header. The victory catapulted Paraguay to sixth place in the standings, level with Uruguay.

While Argentina remains atop the standings with 22 points from 11 matches, Paraguay's triumph underscores the fierce competition in the qualifiers, with the top six securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024