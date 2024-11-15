Left Menu

Pepi's Early Strike and Turner's Heroics Propel USA to Victory Over Jamaica

In a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, Ricardo Pepi scored early from a Christian Pulisic pass, and Matt Turner saved a penalty as the U.S. beat Jamaica 1-0. Despite a penalty scare and physical play, the Americans secured a vital first-leg win under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The United States secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, thanks to an early goal by Ricardo Pepi and a vital penalty save by goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Christian Pulisic set up the winning goal in the fifth minute after outmaneuvering the defense. Pepi capitalized on Pulisic's precision, edging around Jamaican Amari'i Bell to score past the goalkeeper for his 12th international goal.

The match saw intense moments, including a penalty awarded to Jamaica that Turner magnificently saved and multiple yellow cards handed out, reflecting the match's competitive nature. The U.S. team is hopeful as they head into the return leg in St. Louis.

