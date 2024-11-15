Pepi's Early Strike and Turner's Heroics Propel USA to Victory Over Jamaica

The United States secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, thanks to an early goal by Ricardo Pepi and a vital penalty save by goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Christian Pulisic set up the winning goal in the fifth minute after outmaneuvering the defense. Pepi capitalized on Pulisic's precision, edging around Jamaican Amari'i Bell to score past the goalkeeper for his 12th international goal.

The match saw intense moments, including a penalty awarded to Jamaica that Turner magnificently saved and multiple yellow cards handed out, reflecting the match's competitive nature. The U.S. team is hopeful as they head into the return leg in St. Louis.

