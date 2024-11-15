Left Menu

United States' Narrow Loss and Japan's Historic Win Highlight Billie Jean King Cup Drama

The United States was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after losing a thrilling doubles match to Slovakia. Japan advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 by defeating Romania. The event in Spain coincides with a severe weather alert and has pledged support for storm victims.

Updated: 15-11-2024 10:06 IST
  • Spain

In a dramatic showdown, Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend narrowly lost a decisive doubles match for the United States, leading to their elimination from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The U.S. was defeated 2-1 by Slovakia, despite Townsend's earlier singles victory, as Slovakia moved ahead to face Australia.

Meanwhile, Japan made history by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in a decade, overcoming Romania in a tense finale. After falling behind early, Japan's Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama clinched the deciding doubles match, setting up a quarterfinal encounter with Italy.

The competition, held in Malaga, has faced weather disruptions following flash floods in nearby regions. The Billie Jean King Cup Finals coincide with the Davis Cup Finals this year, offering equal prize money and engaging in humanitarian aid for storm-hit areas.

