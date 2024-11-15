Endo's Journey: Balancing Roles Between Club and Country
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo discusses the differences in coaching styles between Japan's national manager, Hajime Moriyasu, and Liverpool's Arne Slot. Despite limited playtime in the Premier League, Endo remains a crucial leader for Japan as they aim for the World Cup finals.
Liverpool's Wataru Endo has lauded Japan national team manager Hajime Moriyasu for his adaptable coaching style, contrasting it with the more rigid positional approach of club manager Arne Slot. Endo's limited playing time this season under Slot has sparked discussions about his integration into the team.
Despite being restricted to five substitute appearances at the Premier League's leading club, Endo will continue to captain Japan in their latest World Cup qualifier against Indonesia. His commitment to maintaining high performance levels underscores his determination to contribute significantly to Japan's World Cup campaign.
Endo's surprise move from Stuttgart to Liverpool last summer saw him earn a regular spot under Jurgen Klopp, with 43 appearances in all competitions. However, Slot's preference for Ryan Gravenberch in midfield has limited Endo's playtime. Yet, Japan's national team continues to trust Endo's leadership and experience.
