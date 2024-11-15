KL Rahul Eyes All-Format Comeback Amid India's T20 Resurgence

KL Rahul has reiterated his commitment to become an all-format player for India and aims to make a comeback to the national T20I team. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I squad has reached new heights, blending young talent with seasoned veterans.

The T20 World Cup champions have discovered a successful formula, incorporating fresh faces and experienced players, positioning India well for the future. Rahul is among those looking to return, seeking to regain form amid the approaching Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Rahul's last T20I appearance was against England, two years ago, in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Despite strong showings in previous IPL seasons, his recent form in IPL 2023 fell short. Averaging 34.25 across nine matches, he seeks to use IPL 2025 as a platform for a potential return.

Focusing on the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Rahul's aspirations were overshadowed by an injury during a practice session. The knock on his elbow could jeopardize his chances of replacing Rohit Sharma as opener.

