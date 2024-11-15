Left Menu

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: The Return of a Boxing Legend

Mike Tyson, at 58, steps back into the ring to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an eight-round fight in Texas. Streaming on Netflix, the event marks Tyson's first sanctioned bout since 2005. Regulators have sanctioned shorter rounds with heavier gloves to ensure safety standards.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a much-anticipated showdown, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, aged 58, is making his return to the boxing ring after nearly two decades. Tyson is set to face Jake Paul, the young YouTuber-turned-boxer, in an eight-round spectacle in Texas.

The fight, taking place at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium, is sanctioned by Texas regulators with rounds lasting just two minutes and the use of heavier gloves to mitigate hard-hitting blows. This comeback marks Tyson's first sanctioned fight since his retirement in 2005 after his defeat to Kevin McBride.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, boasting a 10-1 boxing record, will receive a staggering $40 million, compared to Tyson's $20 million. Despite this, Tyson insists his motives are not financially driven. Also featured is a co-main event, wherein Katie Taylor will defend her title against Amanda Serrano in a highly anticipated women's championship rematch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

