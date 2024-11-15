Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: The Return of a Boxing Legend

In a much-anticipated showdown, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, aged 58, is making his return to the boxing ring after nearly two decades. Tyson is set to face Jake Paul, the young YouTuber-turned-boxer, in an eight-round spectacle in Texas.

The fight, taking place at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium, is sanctioned by Texas regulators with rounds lasting just two minutes and the use of heavier gloves to mitigate hard-hitting blows. This comeback marks Tyson's first sanctioned fight since his retirement in 2005 after his defeat to Kevin McBride.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, boasting a 10-1 boxing record, will receive a staggering $40 million, compared to Tyson's $20 million. Despite this, Tyson insists his motives are not financially driven. Also featured is a co-main event, wherein Katie Taylor will defend her title against Amanda Serrano in a highly anticipated women's championship rematch.

(With inputs from agencies.)