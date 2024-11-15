Joelinton's Home Targeted Again: Safety Concerns Rise
Newcastle United's forward, Joelinton, faced a second home burglary this year. The Brazilian athlete shared the incident on Instagram, emphasizing his family's safety concerns. Previously, his teammate Alexander Isak also experienced a break-in. This highlights the rising security challenges faced by prominent sports figures.
Joelinton, a forward for Newcastle United, reported his home was burgled for the second time this year. The burglary occurred on Thursday night, and the Brazilian footballer revealed the news on Friday.
Back in January, a similar incident happened while Newcastle battled Manchester City at their home ground. The 28-year-old athlete took to Instagram, expressing his worries, stating, "Our home was broken into again. To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here! What we care about most is our family's safety and our kids growing up without fear."
This recurrence follows a burglary at the home of Joelinton's teammate, Alexander Isak, in April, bringing to light ongoing security issues affecting star players in the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Safety Concerns
MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crash in Agra Sparks Safety Concerns
Safety Concerns Over Compounded Diabetes Drugs Raises Regulatory Eyebrows
GM Battery Recall Sparks Safety Concerns
Tragedy on the Tracks: Safety Concerns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project