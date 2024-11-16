Left Menu

Spencer Johnson Shines with Five-Wicket Haul as Australia Seals T20 Series

Australia's Spencer Johnson claimed his first five-wicket haul in international cricket, leading his team to a 13-run victory over Pakistan, clinching the T20 series 2-0. Despite Pakistan's efforts and a late counter-attack, Australia's secondary pace lineup successfully restricted Pakistan to 134 during the chase.

Updated: 16-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:57 IST
Australia's fast bowler Spencer Johnson emerged as the hero with a stunning five-wicket haul that propelled the hosts to a 13-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I, sealing the series 2-0 in their favor.

Chasing a target of 148, Pakistan stumbled early, losing key players in quick succession as Johnson dismantled their top order. Despite a resilient 52 from Usman Khan, the visitors faltered, finishing on 134.

Australia's secondary pace attack demonstrated their prowess, proving they could deliver under pressure. Man-of-the-match Johnson expressed gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing the honor of representing his country in the green and gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

