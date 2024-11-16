Spencer Johnson Shines as Australia Seals T20I Series Over Pakistan
Fast bowler Spencer Johnson's impressive 5-26 guided Australia to a 13-run victory over Pakistan, securing the T20I series win with a game remaining. Despite a rapid start, Australia finished at 147-9, but Johnson's bowling rattled Pakistan, who fell for 134, giving Australia a 2-0 lead.
Fast bowler Spencer Johnson propelled Australia to a 13-run win over Pakistan, achieving a career-best 5-26 and clinching the three-match T20I series with a match to spare. His pace dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up, leaving them at 134 all out.
Australia couldn't capitalize fully on a strong initial performance, concluding at 147-9 after Josh Inglis decided to bat first. Haris Rauf's 4-22 effort and Abbas Afridi's tight death overs limited the Australian side. However, Pakistan faltered under Johnson's pressure.
Despite a fighting 52 from Usman Khan and an unbeaten 37 from Irfan Khan, Pakistan struggled on the bouncy wicket as they faced Johnson's incisive deliveries, ultimately ensuring Australia's series victory as they eye a clean sweep in Hobart on Monday.
